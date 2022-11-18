Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IPGP, SRPT, GKOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP), where a total of 1,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 276,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 6,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

And Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

