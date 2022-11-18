Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IPGP, SRPT, GKOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP), where a total of 1,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 276,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 6,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
And Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IPGP options, SRPT options, or GKOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Air Services Other Dividend Stocks
INNV Videos
FCAC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.