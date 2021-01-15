Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTU, HAS, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 7,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 733,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 4,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 8,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 865,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

