Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, DIN, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 260,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 78,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) saw options trading volume of 1,105 contracts, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 29,201 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 12,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, DIN options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
