Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BALY, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 283,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 37,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY) saw options trading volume of 3,958 contracts, representing approximately 395,800 underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,400 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 27,475 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, BALY options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.