Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INO, PYPL, FSLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO), where a total volume of 93,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.3% of INO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INO. Below is a chart showing INO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 66,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 42,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,100 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

