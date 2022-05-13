Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IMAX, BKNG, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total volume of 16,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 212.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 6,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1600 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 387,992 contracts, representing approximately 38.8 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 23,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IMAX options, BKNG options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

