Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ILMN, WDC, FFIV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total volume of 3,756 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 375,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 733,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $327.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $327.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 21,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 2,542 contracts, representing approximately 254,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,700 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

