Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ILMN, VZ, SLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total volume of 3,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 376,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 118,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 6,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,500 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 52,935 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ILMN options, VZ options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.