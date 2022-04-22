Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ILMN, VZ, SLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total volume of 3,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 376,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 118,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 6,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,500 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 52,935 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

