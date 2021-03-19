Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IIVI, WELL, SRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI), where a total of 8,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of IIVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,400 underlying shares of IIVI. Below is a chart showing IIVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) saw options trading volume of 11,487 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,717 contracts, representing approximately 571,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

