Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IIPR, TEAM, DVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,597 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 159,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 9,598 contracts, representing approximately 959,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 4,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 488,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

