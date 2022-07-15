Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IIPR, PEN, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 2,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 268,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 3,351 contracts, representing approximately 335,100 underlying shares or approximately 99.7% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,900 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 65,955 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

