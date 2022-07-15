Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IIPR, PEN, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 2,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 268,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 3,351 contracts, representing approximately 335,100 underlying shares or approximately 99.7% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,900 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 65,955 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, PEN options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.