Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, WDAY, MBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total volume of 16,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,200 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 9,970 contracts, representing approximately 997,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 2,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, WDAY options, or MBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

