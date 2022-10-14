Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, R, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 23,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.9% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 11,807 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 151% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 782,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,000 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 84,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 10,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

