Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, NRGV, MNTV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 45,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 252.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (Symbol: NRGV) saw options trading volume of 18,381 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 203% of NRGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,300 underlying shares of NRGV. Below is a chart showing NRGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) options are showing a volume of 25,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.9% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

