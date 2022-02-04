Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, MATX, AX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 15,791 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) saw options trading volume of 3,688 contracts, representing approximately 368,800 underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) options are showing a volume of 2,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, MATX options, or AX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

