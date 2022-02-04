Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, MATX, AX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 15,791 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) saw options trading volume of 3,688 contracts, representing approximately 368,800 underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) options are showing a volume of 2,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IGT options, MATX options, or AX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.