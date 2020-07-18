Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IFF, STNG, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total volume of 10,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.1% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 22,791 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 123.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 517,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1510 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IFF options, STNG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.