Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IDEX, CVS, EB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ideanomics Inc (Symbol: IDEX), where a total of 55,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of IDEX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 22,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of IDEX. Below is a chart showing IDEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 38,941 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 5,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,500 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eventbrite Inc (Symbol: EB) saw options trading volume of 5,085 contracts, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of EB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of EB. Below is a chart showing EB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

