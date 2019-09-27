Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, STZ, CRUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 20,739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 6,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 627,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) options are showing a volume of 3,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 358,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

