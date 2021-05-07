Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, NKE, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 81,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 3,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 69,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 231,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 18,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

