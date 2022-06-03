Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, AZO, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 35,655 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 8,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,415 contracts, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2080 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2080 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 59,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 11,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

