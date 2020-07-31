Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, ABBV, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 22,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 4,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 26,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,000 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 313,567 contracts, representing approximately 31.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 81,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, ABBV options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.