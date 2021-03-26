Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IAC, SQ, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), where a total of 6,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 685,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.1% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 606,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 134,932 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 111.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 8,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 17,215 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,200 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

