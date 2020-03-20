Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IAC, ADT, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), where a total of 10,292 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) saw options trading volume of 15,180 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 13,466 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IAC options, ADT options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.