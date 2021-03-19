Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUN, RXT, BOX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total volume of 33,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.9% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 20,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Rackspace Technology Inc (Symbol: RXT) options are showing a volume of 28,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.2% of RXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 13,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RXT. Below is a chart showing RXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) saw options trading volume of 40,711 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 14,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

