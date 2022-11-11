Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUM, NUE, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 7,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 779,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 13,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 100,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, NUE options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

