Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUM, NUE, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 7,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 779,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 13,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 100,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUM options, NUE options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Leon Cooperman Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GRAB
ECL YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.