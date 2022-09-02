Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HTZ, TMUS, GH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total of 13,392 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,800 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 13,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,500 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) options are showing a volume of 3,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 349,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,500 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
