Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HSY, MTCH, WW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 4,112 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 411,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 831,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 12,828 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) saw options trading volume of 9,032 contracts, representing approximately 903,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, MTCH options, or WW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

