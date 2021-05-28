Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HPQ, LUMN, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 50,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) saw options trading volume of 50,627 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 11,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 11,060 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, LUMN options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.