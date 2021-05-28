Markets
HPQ

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HPQ, LUMN, WYNN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 50,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) saw options trading volume of 50,627 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 11,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 11,060 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, LUMN options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPQ LUMN WYNN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular