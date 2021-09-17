Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HP, DKNG, LAMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP), where a total volume of 10,956 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.2% of HP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 10,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HP. Below is a chart showing HP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 119,195 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 13,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) saw options trading volume of 3,460 contracts, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HP options, DKNG options, or LAMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.