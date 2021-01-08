Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HOME, FSLR, IOVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in At Home Group Inc (Symbol: HOME), where a total of 16,654 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of HOME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,000 underlying shares of HOME. Below is a chart showing HOME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 19,784 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 8,776 contracts, representing approximately 877,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

