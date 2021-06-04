Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HLF, OSTK, CPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 4,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 407,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 952,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 2,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 7,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 8,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,500 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

