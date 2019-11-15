Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HLF, LOB, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 11,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.7% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) saw options trading volume of 2,017 contracts, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares or approximately 101.3% of LOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LOB. Below is a chart showing LOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 9,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 952,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

