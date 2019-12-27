Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HD, WMT, BGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 25,679 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 21,430 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 4,666 contracts, representing approximately 466,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

