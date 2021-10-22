Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HD, AMAT, XLNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 25,593 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 46,073 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 2,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 11,978 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,600 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

