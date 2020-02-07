Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HAS, SWKS, PAYX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 5,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 578,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 10,956 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) options are showing a volume of 6,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,400 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

