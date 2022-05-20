Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HAS, PG, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 6,369 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 636,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,600 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 44,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,500 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 94,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

