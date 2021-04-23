Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HAS, LMT, SIVB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 3,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 390,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98.50 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 5,732 contracts, representing approximately 573,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) saw options trading volume of 2,258 contracts, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

