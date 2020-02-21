Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HAS, LMT, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 8,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 866,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,359 contracts, representing approximately 635,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 10,937 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAS options, LMT options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

