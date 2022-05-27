Markets
HAS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HAS, GM, AMRX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 7,820 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 782,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 115,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 19,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMRX) saw options trading volume of 5,007 contracts, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of AMRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,400 underlying shares of AMRX. Below is a chart showing AMRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HAS options, GM options, or AMRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAS GM AMRX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular