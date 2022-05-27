Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HAS, GM, AMRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 7,820 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 782,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 115,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 19,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMRX) saw options trading volume of 5,007 contracts, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of AMRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,400 underlying shares of AMRX. Below is a chart showing AMRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

