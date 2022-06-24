Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, WYNN, TYL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 36,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 4,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 30,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) saw options trading volume of 2,868 contracts, representing approximately 286,800 underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of TYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of TYL. Below is a chart showing TYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
