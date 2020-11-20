Markets
GS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, NOW, AVGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 14,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,844 contracts, representing approximately 684,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 6,377 contracts, representing approximately 637,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, NOW options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS NOW AVGO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular