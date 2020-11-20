Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, NOW, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 14,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,844 contracts, representing approximately 684,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 6,377 contracts, representing approximately 637,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, NOW options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.