Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, MOH, SCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 22,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) saw options trading volume of 2,564 contracts, representing approximately 256,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) saw options trading volume of 5,222 contracts, representing approximately 522,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of SCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 831,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of SCI. Below is a chart showing SCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

