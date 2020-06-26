Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, GPS, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 56,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 5,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 216,616 contracts, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares or approximately 121.7% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 17,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 9,262 contracts, representing approximately 926,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, GPS options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.