Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, CAG, SNPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 17,434 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 3,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 25,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 10,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 5,399 contracts, representing approximately 539,900 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 772,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,300 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

