Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, BAC, IT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 16,401 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $337.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $337.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 172,211 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 15,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) options are showing a volume of 2,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 209,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
