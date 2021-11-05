Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GRWG, KTOS, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG), where a total of 15,127 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.4% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 6,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,900 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) saw options trading volume of 7,442 contracts, representing approximately 744,200 underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 789,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 106,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 7,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,700 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

