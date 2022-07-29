Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GPRE, LCII, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), where a total volume of 6,397 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 639,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) options are showing a volume of 1,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 133,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,400 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 603,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 62,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPRE options, LCII options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.