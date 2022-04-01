Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GPI, TWTR, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 95,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 81,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 9,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 959,900 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 33,248 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

