Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GPI, TWTR, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 95,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 81,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 9,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 959,900 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 33,248 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPI options, TWTR options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.