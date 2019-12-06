Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, GOOG, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 43,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 323.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1340 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 3,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1340 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 29,565 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 239.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1340 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 2,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 8,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 879,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 444,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1930 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1930 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, GOOG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.