Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FL, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 52,344 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 237.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 51,831 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 211.6% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 11,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 14,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, FL options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.